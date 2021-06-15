Slipknot Postpone Knotfest Brazil to 2022 + Tease New Lineup Announcement

Slipknot have postponed the anticipated Knotfest Brazil to 2022. Originally scheduled to occur this December, the inaugural Brazilian edition of the group's signature music fest will now take place in December 2022. A new lineup will be announced this summer. It joins Knotfest Japan in moving up a year.

Still, there are plenty of Slipknot concerts coming up in 2021. As COVID-19 restrictions loosen and bands begin touring again, Slipknot will hit United States venues this fall on the Knotfest Roadshow with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. A Slipknot performance at Mexico's Heaven and Hell Fest on Dec. 4 will cap the masked metal act's return to the road.

Last year, after not playing live since March 2020, Slipknot started teasing South American Knotfest 2021 dates for Brazil, Colombia and Chile. (Knotfest has twice previously visited Colombia.) But as South America continues to battle an uptick in the coronavirus, especially when compared to the plummeting virus numbers in the U.S., many music events planned there for this year are rescheduling.

"#KnotfestBrasil has been postponed to December 18, 2022," the band revealed on Monday (June 14). "It was not an easy decision, but necessary for the safety of fans, production team and artists. Tickets will remain valid for the new date. … Official lineup will be announced on August 17, 2021."

Further, a follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind might emerge in surprisingly short order, per the group. Recently, Slipknot's Shawn Crahan started releasing new solo songs, while guitarist Jim Root revealed that Slipknot have a "couple" of unreleased albums lying in wait.

Stay tuned for the official Knotfest Brazil 2022 lineup announcement coming this August. Tickets previously purchased for 2021 will remain valid at the new date at Sao Paulo's Anhembi Sambadrome.

