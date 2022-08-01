Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig.

Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week shows Corey and Clown watching from the side of the stage, Corey barely containing a huge smile as the Slipknot progeny perform for the excited crowd. The spitting-image Vended are currently opening for Slipknot — alongside the fellow support act Jinjer — as the Knot's "Knotfest Roadshow" tears across the Northern Hemisphere this summer.

See video down toward the bottom of this post.

Fans who've been paying attention to the Slipknot tour know that Corey, in his full Slipknot getup, joined Griffin for a blistering duet with Vended earlier on in the trek. Griffin returned his father's favor by watching Slipknot from the side of the stage on the same tour.

Last month, Slipknot released new song "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," the first official single from their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, out on Sept. 30. Last year's pre-release single "The Chapeltown Rag" will also appear on the forthcoming effort. Vended dropped the song "Ded to Me" last month after issuing their debut EP last year.

The Knotfest Roadshow continues through the U.S. this September with support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See dates below and get tickets here.

Slipknot Watch Their Sons Perform in Vended

Slipknot Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 1 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Arena %

Aug. 3 – Bratislava, Slovenia @ Nepela Arena *

Aug. 5 – Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air %

Aug. 7 – Gdansk, Poland @ Ergo Arena %

Aug. 11 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Saku Suurhall %

Aug. 13 – Turku, Finland @ Knotfest Finald %

Aug. 15 – Malmo, Sweden @ Arena *

Aug. 18 – C. Mezieres, France @ Cabaret Vert %

Aug. 19 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop %

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^

Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ GSBank Arena ^

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amp. ^

Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp. ^

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ DosEquis Pavilion ^

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp. ^

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amp. ^

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp. ^

* with Jinjer

% with Jinjer, Vended

^ with Ice Nine Kills, Crown the Empire