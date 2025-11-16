‘My Heart Is Broken’ – Yungblud Cancels Remaining 2025 Tour Dates Due to Health Concerns

Yungblud – whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison – has spent the last few months traveling the globe in support of his fourth studio LP, Idols, which came out this past June. Unfortunately, he recently announced that he’s canceling all of his remaining 2025 tour dates due to mounting health concerns, with the promise of “mak[ing] it up” to fans in the future.

What Yungblud Said About the Tour Cancellation

Yesterday (Nov. 15), the British rocker broke the news on social media, beginning: “This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honoured from everything that has happened.”

He then remorsefully explains why he needs to postpone the rest of his 2025 performance plans:

This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year. It is in my nature to run and run until l run myself to the ground without giving a fuck about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t fuck around. I’m so sorry to do this. But reluctantly I have to cancel the shows through the end of the year. These include Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and Latin America. My heart is broken. I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.

He also specifies how ticketholders can receive a refund for their purchase, as well as promises “a gift” for them alongside stating his touring intentions for 2026:

All US tickets will be refunded. If you sign up with an address at the link I will send you a gift. I never take anyone’s love support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time. USA I will see you next year. Mexico and latam we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be mor affordable for next year too. It’s gonna be unbelievable. I can’t wait. Dom x

You can see his full post below:

It's worth mentioning that – via The PRP – Yungblud previously pulled out of the 2025 edition of Limp Bizkit’s “Loserville” tour, with Bullet For My Valentine being announced as his replacement. Therefore, Yungblud’s latest update sheds new light on that choice as well.

As fans would likely agree, Yungblud has plenty of reasons to need some time off from touring, too.

Back in July, for instance, he dominated at Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning concert. He’s been going strong every since, too, by paying tribute to Ozzy at the 2025 MTV VMAs; collaborating with Aerosmith on new song “My Only Angel”; and by receiving three 2026 Grammy nominations (for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album).

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends Yungblud our well wishes.

How Have Fans Reacted to the Yungblud’s Situation + Decision?

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Yungblud’s followers have showed support and understanding regarding the situation.

For instance, one person on Facebook replied to Yungblud’s post: “You are doing the absolute right thing! One of the most elusive things I have chased is 'BALANCE'. It is critical to mental and physical health. You will find the groove. Stay well and stay blessed.”

Similarly, another Facebook user shared a very heartfelt message:

You're family right? You always say, we're all a family. Family wants family to take care of themselves. You take care of yourself and come back when YOU'RE stronger. Ozzie would tell you this. His body went through a lot and he's looking down saying, kid, don't hurt yourself, your body, your fans want you healthy and coming back! Take care love, a family member from Maine U.S.A

Yungblud made the announcement on Instagram Stories, too, and many people have since reacted to the news on there as well.

For instance – and as you can see below – one fan reminded any potential naysayers to “remember that he’s a human being just like all of us” and that Yungblud “needs time for himself; he’s not a robot who can perform 24/7.” Elsewhere, another person responded: “Sending Dom all the love and strength right now. Health always comes first — and taking a step back is sometimes the bravest thing we can do. We’ll be right here when you’re ready to come back. Rest, heal, breathe.”

Other Yungblud News

As of now, Yungblud is still scheduled to tour a lot in 2026, beginning with several shows in Australia, the U.K. and North America (among other locations) between January and June. You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here.

Speaking of Yungblud and Aerosmith, their full One More Time EP (which features “My Only Angel”) comes out on Nov. 21 via Capitol Records. It’ll also include four other tracks – “Problems,” “Wild Woman,” “A Thousand Days” and a 2025 mix of “Back in the Saddle” (originally from 1976’s Rocks) – and you can preorder it here.