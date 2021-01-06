Dog Performing Choreographed Dance to Evanescence is Incredible

Are you familiar with the dog sport of 'heelwork to music?' Neither were we until this video from the 2020 International Freestyle Heelwork to Music competition started gaining momentum on Twitter due to a dance routine to Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" performed by a woman and her dog.

Officially recognized as a sport by the U.K. Kennel Club, heelwork to music entails a choreographed dance routine to a song up to four minutes in length, executed in tandem by both human and canine. In the freestyle variant, the routine only requires dog owners to build heelwork into one-third of the allotted time, rather than the usual two-thirds (thanks, Wikipedia).

As seen in the clip below, the 10-year old black and white border collie named Breeze engages in a whimsical dance routine with its owner, Monika Ballerini from Switzerland, all set to the classic Evanescence hit off their breakthrough debut record, Fallen, which came out in 2003.

For what it's worth, our favorite moment is when the chorus hits and that lovable dog rolls over, perfectly in sync.

The full performance starring Breeze and Ballerini can be seen in the YouTube video below, as well as the routines from other competitors.

Meanwhile, Evanescence have been building toward the release of their long-awaited new album, The Bitter Truth, which will be released on March 26. Four singles — "Use My Voice," "Yeah Right," "The Game Is Over" and "Wasted on You" — have all preceded the release of the new full length.