Enter to Win Live Downloads of Every 2022 Metallica Concert

By the end of this month, Metallica will have played a total of 25 concerts in 2022, and Loudwire Nights is giving one lucky fan the chance to win live downloads of all of the shows through the band's concert archive site.

The first Metallica show of 2022 took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. in February. Then they headed down to South America for a run throughout April and May, and since then, have played a handful of festivals and headlining shows in America and Europe — including a special tribute show to Jon and Marsha Zazula, which saw the band only play songs from their first two albums. The group's All Within My Hands concert is up next, which will take place Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, Calif.

So, it was already a busy year for Metallica just performance-wise, and then last week they unveiled even more exciting news — the announcement of their 11th studio album 72 Seasons, a new song called "Lux Aeterna" and a massive world tour throughout 2023 and 2024. And there's no better way to mentally prepare for attending a Metallica show than getting to listen to audio from their other recent shows.

A ton of Metallica shows are available to purchase through their concert archive website LiveMetallica.com, in a variety of formats from MP3 to CDs. The winner of the contest will receive 25 codes to download each show they played in 2022 for free.

You'll have until Monday, Dec. 12 at 3PM ET to enter the contest. Enter to win below.

