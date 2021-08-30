Marilyn Manson's public appearance at Kanye West's Donda listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field last week certainly garnered plenty of reaction. Among those addressing the appearance was actress Evan Rachel Wood, who publicly named Marilyn Manson as her abuser in February of this year. Wood's commentary came via song during a performance with Zane Carney in Hollywood, with the actress posting her live cover of New Radicals' "You Get What You Give."

The Westworld star was performing at Hollywood's Bourbon Room Saturday night (Aug. 28) when she played a more somber, slowed down version of the New Radicals' 1998 hit song, which famously name-checked Manson. Adding commentary to her Instagram post of the performance, Wood stated, "'You get what you give' - For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up."

Carney, who is seen playing guitar on the track, also posted, "I love you and love that we learned this backstage 3 min before we played it classic EVAN + ZANE moment hahaha! Can’t wait for our next actual (livestream) gig!!!" Wood can be seen scrolling through the lyrics on her phone as she performed the track.

Wood had testified during a 2018 congressional hearing that she had been abused during a prior relationship, leading many to speculate that Manson was the unidentified person she was speaking about. In February of this year, Wood publicly named Manson, stating that he started grooming her as a teenager and "horrifically abused me for years." That was soon followed by abuse claims against Manson by other women.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Manson responded in a statement shared on his Instagram page with the comments disabled. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

The musician was dropped by his label, his agent and his manager and also had TV roles scrapped in the aftermath of the public accusations. In the time since Wood's initial public accusation, there have been multiple lawsuits filed against Manson. A timeline of the abuse allegations against Manson can be viewed here or at the bottom of this post.

The singer had largely stayed out of the public eye since the accusations started until his appearance at West's listening event. He appears on West's new song, "Jail, Pt. 2," that was released as part of the rapper's Donda album over the weekend.

The New Radicals song "You Get What You Give" that Wood covered peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and crossed over to hit No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.