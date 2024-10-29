Evanescence’s Amy Lee Makes Official Presidential Endorsement

As the presidential election of 2024 nears, Evanescence's Amy Lee has made her official endorsement. Lee posted an Instagram video sharing who she's voting for along with a message stating why she chose the candidate she's backing.

Who Is Amy Lee Voting For?

In an Instagram video message captioned, "One more time for the people in the back!," Lee shared her endorsement of current Vice President Kamala Harris to be the successor to current President Joe Biden.

"I'm Amy Lee, and I will proudly be voting for Kamala Harris for President of the United States," she says in the video.

"There's so much at stake this year, from reproductive rights to responsible gun legislation we desperately need, to democracy itself. Our right to have a voice in this place. We need an advocate, someone who will listen to us and represent us with honor and integrity," states Lee. "I believe Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will help take our country forward."

The singer concludes, "Vote. Voting is a privilege we can't take for granted. Use your voice. Use it for something good."

Amy Lee's Past Involvement With Politics

The Evanescence vocalist's choice was tipped earlier this year when she took part in the September "Musicians for Kamala" livestream.

Her political activism became much more prominent back in 2020 when the band issued the single "Use My Voice" and used it to encourage voting and taking a stance for what you believe.

READ MORE: Evanescence's Amy Lee Shares Her Political Beliefs

"I definitely still don't want to divide people. Our job as artists — to me — is to bring people together. Also it's to provoke thought," Lee told Loudwire Nights at the time. "You think about a concert, you think about bringing all those people into a room and making them look into their core and find similarities between each other, in a way. Because at the core of everything, we're not red, we're not blue, we're not anything. We're just people. And I want that."

"I've in a way reached a point this year where I feel like silence is a statement that I don't want to make," the singer shifted. "I needed to express myself in that song. And we began thinking about... how can we make things better? Not divide people, not scream from the rooftops. There's a lot of screaming going on."

Another Recent Presidential Endorsement

Amy Lee is far from the only rocker weighing in on the upcoming presidential election, with musicians aligning themselves with the candidates on both sides of the aisle. Kid Rock recently took a similar approach in revealing his presidential endorsement.

He noted that while he's been a longtime friend of rapper Eminem who recently turned up at a rally in support of Kamala Harris, their political beliefs do not align. However, he praised Eminem and Taylor Swift for voicing their opinions on politics.

"I do give credit to him and people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that in which they believe," said Rock. ""Thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great."

That said, he then shared his endorsement of former President Donald Trump stating, "My stance is unequivocally MAGA, because I know in my heart, mind, body and soul that President Trump will make America great again. God bless the U.S.A."

Presidential Election 2024

The upcoming presidential election is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. To find out when and where you can vote on Election Day, check out the U.S. Government's website that can provide details for how to do so in your area.