Falling in Reverse currently have a No. 1 rock hit to celebrate. This week, the Ronnie Radke-led rockers reached the top of Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. At the same time, they broke into YouTube's overall U.S. Top Songs. Both achievements are for the band's latest single, "Voices in My Head," issued last month.

Falling in Reverse's Billboard accomplishment reflects on the chart dated June 11. To crack the penultimate YouTube spot, No. 99, the video for "Voices in My Head" amassed 1.18 million views last week. It now has over 4 million total.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

But "Voices in My Head," a pop-metal rumination with a steep hook, isn't dissing Machine Gun Kelly — though that's seemingly what some fans surmised of the violent video's symbolism.

Asked by Loudwire Nights in an upcoming interview if he was referencing the fellow rap-rocker in "Voices in My Head," Radke replied, "No, I'm not, actually. People are insane — that's crazy. [But] I was like, whoa, I can see that … this is perfect because of the words I'm saying."

The Falling in Reverse singer added, "The blond [hair] is just me from my 'Coming Home' album and my "Losing My Life" music video. People don't put those two things together, I don't know how. … I'm not trying to fucking further my career by making fun of people — not anymore, at least."

The rest of the interview airs soon on Loudwire Nights With Toni Gonzalez. "Voices in My Head" followed Falling in Reverse's January single, "Zombified." Both songs are slated to appear on the band's forthcoming Neon Zombie EP. Falling in Reverse hit the road this summer for a tour with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Get concert tickets here.

Falling in Reverse, "Voices in My Head"