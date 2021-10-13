Two Insane Clown Posse songs are now among Spotify's U.S. viral top 50 after blowing up on TikTok.

The tunes — "Chop Chop Slide" and "In My Room" — have been used on TikTok, the video-sharing social network, approaching a combined 2 million times.

The most popular, "Chop Chop Slide," from Insane Clown Posse's 2009 album Bang! Pow! Boom!, already has 1.1 million uses in videos on TikTok alone. Owing to the sinister vibe of the track, a hallmark of ICP's horrorcore hip-hop sound, it frequently crops up in Halloween-themed clips. "In My Room," a cut from 2004's The Wraith: Hell's Pit, has been used around 750,000 times, usually in a way that's also creepy or suggestive.

See examples down toward the bottom of this post.

As of this posting, "Chop Chop Slide" sits at No. 24 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart for the United States, with "In My Room" at No. 40. To wit, TikTok notoriety has recently proven to be a boon for bands who get some buzz on the platform, even ones already established. That can translate to spins on steaming services such as Spotify.

In August, Violent J, one half of Insane Clown Posse with fellow rapper Shaggy 2 Dope, revealed at the band's 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos festival that he'd been suffering from heart failure. As a result, ICP plan to launch a farewell tour next year, though the duo indicated they'd still play select dates after that.

In the past, Violent J blasted the media for comparing Juggalos, the term for ICP devotees, to supporters of former president Donald Trump. Last year, Insane Clown Posse revived their signature T-shirts that contain the anti-racism slogan, "Fuck Your Rebel Flag!"

Content warning: The below videos contain flashing, fake blood, suggestions of violence and sexual themes.

"Chop Chop Slide" on TikTok

"In My Room" on TikTok

Insane Clown Posse, "Chop Chop Slide"

Insane Clown Posse, "In My Room"