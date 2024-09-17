Linkin Park Change One Out of 27 Songs in Set at Second Tour Stop

At last night's second stop on Linkin Park's limited world tour, the band changed just one of the 27 songs in the setlist.

Linkin Park's livestream concert on Sept. 5 debuted new singer Emily Armstrong as they played their first show since 2017's tribute to the late Chester Bennington. The performance coincided with the release of a new single ("The Emptiness Machine"), a forthcoming album (From Zero, out Nov. 15) and six new tour dates.

Following their Sept. 11 concert in Los Angeles, Linkin Park performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The set mostly mirrored the previous show, swapping "Lost in the Echo" off 2012's Living Things for the Hybrid Theory deep cut "A Place for My Head."

It was a more consistent part of Linkin Park's setlists through 2004, becoming a rarity after that. "A Place for My Head," according to setlist.fm, has been played live 369 times in total with 81 of those performances coming in 2008 or after.

Watch fan-filmed footage of Linkin Park playing "A Place for My Head" for the first time with Emily Armstrong below.

Linkin Park, "A Place for My Head" (Sept. 16, 2024)

Linkin Park Setlist — Sept. 16, 2024

01. "Somewhere I Belong"

02. "Crawling"

03. "Lying From You"

04. "Points of Authority"

05. "New Divide" ("Moscow Intro")

06. "The Emptiness Machine"

[transition] "Creation"

07. "The Catalyst"

08. "Burn It Down"

09. "Waiting for the End"

10. "Castle of Glass"

11. Joe Hahn solo

12. "When They Come for Me" / "Remember the Name" (Mike solo)

13. "A Place for My Head" (first time live since 207)

14. "Given Up"

15. "One Step Closer" (extended intro)

[transition] "Break/Collapse"

16. "Lost" (shortened; Mike and Emily duet piano version)

17. "Breaking the Habit"

18. "What I've Done"

[transition] "Kintsugi"

19. "Leave Out All the Rest" (2017 extended intro)

20. "My December" (acoustic)

21. "Friendly Fire"

22. "Numb" (with "Numb/Encore" intro)

23. "In the End"

24. "Faint" (extended outro)

Encore:

25. "Resolution Intro C"

26. "Papercut"

27. "Keys to the Kingdom"

28. "Bleed It Out" (extended bridge with Fort Minor's "There They Go" verse one)

