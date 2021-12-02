Machine Gun Kelly admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he once tried to impress his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, by throwing a knife in the air and catching it.

Instead of pulling off the cool move as he intended, however, he ended up needing stitches in his hand. But the rapper-turned-rocker who also frequently acts onscreen could chuckle about it during his appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

Believe it or not, the knife wound's just one part of a story Kelly told Fallon, a tale that included the musician bruising his coccyx after attempting to lift SNL's Pete Davidson and injuring himself in a stair-rail slide fail after a beer pong match with Post Malone.

"This was also right when I was starting to date Megan," Kelly explains. "It was just a bad night. I won the ping-pong match; I went home. [blink-182's] Travis [Barker] got me a knife that had an engraving from the new album on it. I was like, 'Oh, check this out — this is sick.'"

He continues, "I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand. Do you see that right here? That was from when a knife stuck in [it]. 'Cause you know how you throw it up and you're supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, 'Check this out.' And I was like, 'Ugggh!'"

Kelly adds, "And then the next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.'"

Not heartwarming enough for you? Perhaps Kelly and Fox's hellish ayahuasca trip or druggy introduction to each other would do better to tug at your heartstrings.

Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming album is called Born With Horns. It's another collaboration with Barker after the pair teamed up on Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall.

Last month, MGK blasted the 2022 Grammys for overlooking that effort. In October, Kelly, Fox, Barker and several in their periphery were lampooned on SNL. In September, MGK drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band's singer, Corey Taylor. The outcome found Kelly facing some polarized fans at his recent live shows.

Machine Gun Kelly Appears on The Tonight Show - Dec. 1, 2021