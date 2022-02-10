Machine Gun Kelly Ready to Ball at NBA’s 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game

He can rock, he can rap, he can act, but can he ball? We're about to find out as Machine Gun Kelly will be one of the participants taking part in the NBA's All-Star Weekend, joining a team headed up by coach Bill Walton in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The lanky musician has the size to be a hooper, standing at 6'4", and he'll also have the crowd behind him as this year's All-Star festivities are taking place in Cleveland. As previously stated, Kelly, who goes by his given name Colson Baker when appearing in movies or TV series, will be coached by NBA legend Bill Walton. The remainder of Walton's team includes singer Jimmy Allen, Migos rapper Quavo, pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston, ABC's The Bachelor's Matt James, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner Noah Carlock, TV host, actress, athlete and model Brittney Elena, actor Ranveer Singh and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.

The other team is being coached by NBA Legend and dunk contest winner Dominique Wilkins. That team has country star Kane Brown, rapper Jack Harlow, actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish, singer Anjali Ranadivé, rapper Anuel AA, Olympic high jump champ Gianmarco Tamberi, Harlem Globetrotters player Crissa Jackson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland Cavaliers legend Booby Gibson and Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb.

The game is set for Friday, Feb. 18 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, with the NBA Rising Stars game also set to take place the same night. Saturday (Feb. 19) fans with NBA X HBCU Classic game featuring Morgan State vs. Howard and the All-Star Saturday Night festivities with the Skills Challenge, Dunk Contest and 3-Point Competition. Then on Sunday (Feb. 20), fans are treated to the NBA Legends Awards, the NBA G League Next Gen Game and the 71st Annual All-Star Game itself.

This marks the third major sports-related appearance for MGK in 2022. He recently performed at the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas and is set to play tonight (Feb. 10) in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest.

The musician is currently ramping up to the release of Mainstream Sellout (formerly Born With Horns), the first of two albums expected in 2022. He recently released the new song "Emo Girl" with special guest Willow.