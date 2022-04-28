Marilyn Manson accuser and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco asserts in a new court filing that the rock singer blocked the use of footage of her that was to be used during Deftones' current tour as a part of their stage set, according to Billboard on Thursday (April 28).

Submitted Wednesday (April 27) in federal court in Los Angeles, the motion expands on Bianco's March 2021 lawsuit that accused Manson of sexual assault.

In the new documents, Bianco adds "tortious interference" to her claims, alleging Manson retaliated against her by persuading Deftones to remove her from the video, depriving her of the opportunity.

The filing states, "Ms. Bianco expected an economic benefit from significant public exposure via [Deftones'] worldwide tour and the opportunity to continue working with the highly sought-after creative director who oversaw the project," per Consequence.

It alleges Manson "contact[ed] the band [to] confront them over the Deftones' decision to work with Ms. Bianco. [Manson] used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to interfere with Ms. Bianco's ability to continue working with the Deftones."

A former member of the Marilyn Manson band, Fred Sablan, is Deftones' current touring bassist; he replaced Sergio Vega. Bianco and Manson dated in 2011.

Last year, several women accused Manson of sexual assault and abuse, sparked by an allegation from Evan Rachel Wood, a former fiancée of the musician's, before Bianco joined them. Subsequently, Manson faced related lawsuits and an investigation.

Content warning: The following contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

In January, Wood claimed she was "essentially raped on camera" during a sex scene with Manson in the video for his 2007 single "Heart-Shaped Glasses."

He denied the claim, much as he denied earlier accusations that he abused and tortured Wood and other women. In March, Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, sued Wood for defamation and opened the case file. Wood responded on The View.

An attorney for the musician said Manson "did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth. Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the … easiest to disprove."

Manson has been largely absent from the public eye since the initial allegations against him surfaced last year, apart from working with the hip-hop artist Kanye West on his Donda series of albums and appearing alongside him at surrounding listening events.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).