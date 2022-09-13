Los Angeles County's inquiry into abuse allegations made against Marilyn Manson got a rare public update this week when the L.A. District Attorney responded to a question about the status of the investigation in a video, as Rolling Stone reported. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department launched the investigation last year.

Before the update on Tuesday (Sept. 12), one of the latest developments came in May when a Los Angeles judge dismissed a lawsuit against Manson, the rock singer whose real name is Brian Warner. The suit was one of several filed related to the multiple accusations of sexual assault the musician faces.

As of now, the D.A. said they're waiting on the sheriff to present the case to them, which they anticipate this month. Watch the update near the bottom of this post.

In the video, District Attorney George Gascón says, "The Brian Warner matter is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and has not yet been submitted to our office. Please be assured that we are requesting regular updates on the status."

The D.A. adds they're committed to "care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse and intimate partner violence. We understand how difficult it may be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and are dedicated to treating all victims with the highest levels of care and respect."

He continues, "Once we have received the case, it will be carefully evaluated by an experienced prosecutor to determine if it is appropriate to file charges. … We are hopeful that the LASD will present the case to us sometime this month."

Earlier this year, actress Evan Rachel Wood, a former fiancée of Manson's, claimed she was "essentially raped on camera" in a sex scene with the singer in his 2007 "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video.

Manson denied the claim. He has also denied mounting allegations since 2021 that he abused Wood or sexually assaulted others. Manson subsequently sued Wood for defamation and made case info public. Wood responded on The View.

In January, a lawyer for Manson said the musician "did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth. Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen."

Manson has largely been absent from the public eye since the allegations surfaced, apart from working with hip-hop artist Kanye West on his Donda album and appearing alongside him at events. Manson performed with West at his Donda 2 listening party in February.

See a timeline of the accusations made against Manson underneath the video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

L.A. District Attorney Addresses Marilyn Manson Investigation - Sept. 12, 2022