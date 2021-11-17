Senses Fail and We Came as Romans are hitting the road in 2022 with a power packed bill. The two acts will be joined on the run by Counterparts and SeeYouSpaceCowboy, making for a concert lineup that shouldn't be missed.

"It’s been almost threes years since we have been able to headline. We are all very excited to get back on the road which such great company. We look forward to doing new things with our production and really delivering something big and memorable to our fans. We look forward to 2022 and thank you for all your continued support," says Senses Fail vocalist Buddy Nielsen.

The band will have new music to support as well as their eighth studio album, Hell Is In Your Head, is due July 15 via Pure Noise Records. The album features the recently released single "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving."

We Came as Romans are also working toward a new album, having released the songs "Darkbloom," "Black Hole" and "Daggers" already this year.

The springtime tour will kick off March 24 in Las Vegas, wrapping around the country before finishing April 22 in Los Angeles. The pre-sale for the tour starts tomorrow (Nov. 18) at 12N ET / 9AM PT, while the general public on-sale kicks off this Friday (Nov. 19) at 12PM local time. Check here for each band's respective ticketing and VIP packages.

Senses Fail / We Came as Romans / Counterparts / SeeYouSpaceCowboy 2022 Tour Dates

March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 25 - Anaheim. Calif. @ House of Blues

March 26 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

March 28 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

March 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

March 30 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 02 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

April 04 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle

April 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live

April 06 - New York. N.Y. @ Webster Hall

April 07 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

April 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

April 11 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot

April 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

April 13 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theatre

April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

April 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

April 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Novo

