Senses Fail Announce ‘Hell Is In Bloom’ Spring 2022 Tour With We Came as Romans + More
Senses Fail and We Came as Romans are hitting the road in 2022 with a power packed bill. The two acts will be joined on the run by Counterparts and SeeYouSpaceCowboy, making for a concert lineup that shouldn't be missed.
"It’s been almost threes years since we have been able to headline. We are all very excited to get back on the road which such great company. We look forward to doing new things with our production and really delivering something big and memorable to our fans. We look forward to 2022 and thank you for all your continued support," says Senses Fail vocalist Buddy Nielsen.
The band will have new music to support as well as their eighth studio album, Hell Is In Your Head, is due July 15 via Pure Noise Records. The album features the recently released single "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving."
We Came as Romans are also working toward a new album, having released the songs "Darkbloom," "Black Hole" and "Daggers" already this year.
The springtime tour will kick off March 24 in Las Vegas, wrapping around the country before finishing April 22 in Los Angeles. The pre-sale for the tour starts tomorrow (Nov. 18) at 12N ET / 9AM PT, while the general public on-sale kicks off this Friday (Nov. 19) at 12PM local time. Check here for each band's respective ticketing and VIP packages.
Senses Fail / We Came as Romans / Counterparts / SeeYouSpaceCowboy 2022 Tour Dates
March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
March 25 - Anaheim. Calif. @ House of Blues
March 26 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
March 28 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
March 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
March 30 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
April 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 02 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
April 04 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle
April 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live
April 06 - New York. N.Y. @ Webster Hall
April 07 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
April 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
April 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
April 11 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot
April 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
April 13 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theatre
April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
April 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
April 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
April 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
April 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Novo