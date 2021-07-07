Slipknot + ‘I Will Survive’ Mashup Imagines Corey Taylor as a Disco Singer

Slipknot and disco? It's hard to imagine those two words have ever come together before.

Still, an inventive online creator recently took the vocals from Slipknot's .5: The Gray Chapter single "The Devil in I" and mixed them with Gloria Gaynor's empowering 1978 disco hit "I Will Survive" to create a mashup that imagines Slipknot's Corey Taylor as somewhat of an angry disco singer. Can you dig it?

After all, it seems like Slipknot songs often get turned into pop-driven mashups by fans of the masked metal band — it's almost as if the group's tunes lend themselves to such rearrangements. To that end, the so-called "Devil Will Survive" mashup by SoundCloud user DYNAMIKE is a prime example.

The creator even takes the project one step further by conjuring the imaginary performer who would sing "Devil Will Survive" for what would surely be a transfixed group of listeners. Calling the made-up artist "Coria Taynor," a portmanteau of Taylor and Gaynor's names, the digital cover art of the mashup superimposes Slipknot guitar Mick Thomson's imposing stage mask over a photo of Gaynor's visage.

Slipknot's latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, came out in 2019. Currently, the act is preparing to depart on their first concert tour since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop touring in 2020. Last month, Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan said the band aims to have a new album out this year; the percussionist has also released several solo songs as of late.

Listen to the Slipknot and Gaynor mashup below.

"Devil Will Survive" Slipknot + Gloria Gaynor Disco Mashup

Slipknot, "The Devil in I"

Gloria Gaynor, "I Will Survive"