Turnstile Go Virtual in ‘Underwater Boi’ Video

Turnstile enter the online virtual world in the punk band's new music video for their GLOW ON song "Underwater Boi." Watch it below.

The animated clip was directed and edited by Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang and captured entirely within the realm of Second Life, the 2003 MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) phenomenon.

Perhaps the group's making a statement about the metaverse, the term for the envisioned sweeping VR environment now being pushed by Facebook after the tech giant changed its name to Meta in pursuit of it last year. (Some artists, such as the singer Poppy, have launched their own metaverses in response.)

Sound-wise, the breezy shuffle of Turnstile's "Underwater Boi" is unlike the signature stomp of the band's other material, including recent singles "Mystery" and "Blackout." But it's not unusual considering the act's penchant for experimenting with sounds. GLOW ON, Turnstile's third album, emerged last August.

Last month, they performed "Underwater Boi" and six other songs for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert surrounded by stuffed animals. Weeks prior, they performed two songs on Late Night With Seth Meyers for their late-night television debut.

Loudwire chose GLOW ON as the third best rock and metal album of 2021. The album's "Holiday," first issued on the Turnstile Love Connection EP, was one of Loudwire's best 2021 rock songs. See Turnstile's upcoming tour dates beneath the clip.

Turnstile, "Underwater Boi" Music Video

Turnstile, Citizen + Ceremony Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency *

Feb. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency *

Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo *

April 26 – Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

April 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

April 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 2 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

May 4 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ The El Rey

May 6 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.

May 7 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 9 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 14 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada **

May 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic

May 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

May 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix

May 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

May 23 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

May 26 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

May 29 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

with Ekulu, Truth Cult, Coco & Clair Clair

* Turnstile, Citizen, Coco & Clair Clair only

** No Ceremony