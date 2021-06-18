The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack arrived on Friday (June 18), and on it is a song called "Now You've Really Done It" that reunites former The Dillinger Escape Plan members Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone.

The vocalist and drummer, respectively, are joined on the track from the DC Comics series' official album by movie score maven Tyler Bates, the producer-performer who was once a guitarist and guiding force for Marilyn Manson. Sharone, who played with TDEP around 2007's Ire Works, previously performed with Manson as well and is a member of Chino Moreno's Team Sleep. Moreno also appears on one of the soundtrack's cuts.

Listen to "Now You've Really Done It" down toward the bottom of this post.

Continuing DC's dalliance with heavy metal, the Dark Nights: Death Metal collection contains additional tunes from, among other artists, Rise Against, Grey Daze and In This Moment's Maria Brink, the latter of which is the Andy Biersack-featuring "Meet Me in the Fire," also assisted by Bates, who oversaw the effort. Not to mention the album's opening track by Mastodon, "Forged by Neron."

Among the comic series' issues themselves, Dark Nights: Death Metal's "Band Edition" books have illustrated acts such as Megadeth, Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost, Opeth, Sepultura and more.

Puciato's been busy since Dillinger's 2017 end with both metal supergroup Killer Be Killed and his solo material. Just this month, the singer was reported to be in the studio with Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

On its website, DC calls the 2020-21 Dark Nights: Death Metal series an "earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth takes center stage and reunites for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the headbanging begin!"

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates + Gil Sharone, "Now You've Really Done It"