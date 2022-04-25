Machine Gun Kelly Crashes ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ With Raging Party for Her Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly popped by to party with Kelly Clarkson for her birthday — and his own, coincidentally — on last Friday's (April 22) The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The episode, Clarkson's birthday blowout, featured surprise guests across the hour. The talk show host, singer and American Idol winner turned 40 on Sunday (April 24). Machine Gun Kelly turned 32 two days earlier when he crashed the daytime show.

MGK, the rapper-turned-rocker and film actor whose real name is Colson Baker, surprised Clarkson with a Mexican-themed fiesta for her televised birthday bonanza. It included a queso fountain, margaritas and a mariachi band, as Billboard pointed out.

However, true to his persona, Machine Gun Kelly woke up minutes before appearing on the show — he was apparently in such a rush that he left his shoes.

"I woke up 15 minutes ago," MGK told the host during the segment, adding, "I forgot my shoes." Clarkson responded, "So you woke up on your birthday to… Oh, that's kind."

Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout album emerged in March. It features the singles "Emo Girl" with Willow and "Ay!" with Lil Wayne. MGK will tour North America this summer. Last month, he told pop-punk bands he earned his success in that genre.

Earlier this year, MGK promised two new albums for 2022, one being Sellout. At the time, it still was titled Born With Horns. He recently got engaged to actress Megan Fox. Last year, he drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the band.

Clarkson's latest album is last year's holiday-themed When Christmas Comes Around.

See the video of the birthday celebration below.

Machine Gun Kelly Appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show - April 22, 2022