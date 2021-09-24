After a judge last week dismissed her lawsuit that accused Marilyn Manson of raping and threatening her life in 2011, the woman identified as Jane Doe refiled the suit on Thursday (Sept. 23).

The accuser's initial lawsuit in California was rejected on Sept. 15 due to the statute of limitations, according to Pitchfork, with the judge arguing the allegations were "not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule." Doe received 20 days to amend the filing, which she did this week in Los Angeles, as Rolling Stone confirmed. The refiling contains further detail regarding her accusations against the rock musician.

Content warning: The following contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

In the amended complaint, Doe claims Manson told her he would "bash her head in" if she reported the alleged assault to police. As reported by Spin, she accuses Manson, whose real name is Brain Warner, of forcing her "to have sex with him, and to be on top of him during sex. She would pray for Warner to pass out during intercourse. When this happened, [she] would try to slip away and get some sleep, but the moment she moved, Warner would wake up and demand to resume the sexual activity."

Doe claims she "cannot be certain of the exact moment that she repressed the memories of the forced oral and vaginal rape, but knows that it was sometime in the hours or at most very few days after the vaginal rape." She adds that Manson allegedly told her "about his relationship with [actress] Evan Rachel Wood and that he had wanted to kill her. He told [Doe] about a time he had tied Ms. Wood to a chair and pointed a gun at her. He said he considered killing Ms. Wood, but then decided to be merciful."

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson at one time "put a condom on the penis of bandmate Twiggy Ramirez (Jeordie White) and performed oral sex on him."

Doe filed her original suit in May, joining other women accusing Manson of sexual abuse. Some, such as actress Esmé Bianco, have also sued him. Wood, an ex-fiancée of Manson's, ignited the public charge against him in February by naming him as her alleged abuser.

That same month, the LA County Sheriff began investigating allegations of domestic violence against Manson. The musician recently pleaded not guilty to misdemeanors of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident at a 2019 concert.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).