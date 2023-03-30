The Lyrics to Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Title Track

The title track to Metallica's 202 album 72 Seasons is the fourth song to be released in advance of the album's April 14 arrival and here are the lyrics to this latest song.

Always the ones to engage their fans with some teasers, the metal giants actually released three brief audio clips before the March 30 release of "72 Seasons." First, they shared a 15-second part of the song, which excited fans due to its old school thrash nature. An extended 30-second clip came next followed by an even longer preview that also included some vocals.

"72 Seasons" follows the releases of 72 Seasons tracks "Lux Aeterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son," and with four songs now out, fans are able to hear a quarter of the album's 12 total tracks.

READ MORE: Robert Trujillo Contributes Vocals to a Metallica Recording for First Time on '72 Seasons'

View the lyrics to the title track below.

Metallica will support their first record since 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct with world tour dates booked for this year and next. See all of those upcoming dates here and, for tickets, head to this location.

Metallica, "72 Seasons" Lyrics

Feeding on the wrath of man

Shot down

Traumatic

Time haunted by the past

Long gone

Dogmatic

Although the die is cast Shot down

Volcanic

But what is done is done and done

Look back

Psychotic

No chance before this life began Staring into black light

Dominating birthright Wrath of man

Leaching through

Split in two Wrath of man

Crash into

Point of view Wrath of man

Violence

Inheritance Wrath of man

Thrive upon

Feeding on

72 seasons gone Feeding on the wrath of man

Shoot back

Erratic

Mad seasons take their toll

New mask

Chaotic

Completely lost control Shoot back

Fanatic

Wither under looming shadow cast

Slip back

Narcotic

Blinded by the ashes of the past Staring into black light

Choking on the stage fright Wrath of man

Leaching through

Split in two Wrath of man

Crash into

Point of view Wrath of man

Violence

Inheritance Wrath of man

Thrive upon

Feeding on

72 seasons gone Piercing through

Cut in two

Polarize Point of view

Crash into

Paralyze Feeding on the wrath of man

Man down

Barbaric

Quick fire machine gun thoughts

Deep seed

Stigmatic

Some have and some have not Man down

Demonic

No mercy from the ghost within

Turn back

Hypnotic

There’s breathing out but not back in Staring into black light

Permanently midnight Wrath of man

Leaching through

Split in two Wrath of man

Crash into

Point of view Wrath of man

Violence

Inheritance Wrath of man

Thrive upon

Feeding on

72 seasons gone Feeding on the wrath of man

Metallica, "72 Seasons" Music Video