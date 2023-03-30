The Lyrics to Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Title Track
The title track to Metallica's 202 album 72 Seasons is the fourth song to be released in advance of the album's April 14 arrival and here are the lyrics to this latest song.
Always the ones to engage their fans with some teasers, the metal giants actually released three brief audio clips before the March 30 release of "72 Seasons." First, they shared a 15-second part of the song, which excited fans due to its old school thrash nature. An extended 30-second clip came next followed by an even longer preview that also included some vocals.
"72 Seasons" follows the releases of 72 Seasons tracks "Lux Aeterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son," and with four songs now out, fans are able to hear a quarter of the album's 12 total tracks.
READ MORE: Robert Trujillo Contributes Vocals to a Metallica Recording for First Time on '72 Seasons'
View the lyrics to the title track below.
Metallica will support their first record since 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct with world tour dates booked for this year and next. See all of those upcoming dates here and, for tickets, head to this location.
Metallica, "72 Seasons" Lyrics
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shot down
Traumatic
Time haunted by the past
Long gone
Dogmatic
Although the die is cast
Shot down
Volcanic
But what is done is done and done
Look back
Psychotic
No chance before this life began
Staring into black light
Dominating birthright
Wrath of man
Leaching through
Split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into
Point of view
Wrath of man
Violence
Inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon
Feeding on
72 seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shoot back
Erratic
Mad seasons take their toll
New mask
Chaotic
Completely lost control
Shoot back
Fanatic
Wither under looming shadow cast
Slip back
Narcotic
Blinded by the ashes of the past
Staring into black light
Choking on the stage fright
Wrath of man
Leaching through
Split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into
Point of view
Wrath of man
Violence
Inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon
Feeding on
72 seasons gone
Piercing through
Cut in two
Polarize
Point of view
Crash into
Paralyze
Feeding on the wrath of man
Man down
Barbaric
Quick fire machine gun thoughts
Deep seed
Stigmatic
Some have and some have not
Man down
Demonic
No mercy from the ghost within
Turn back
Hypnotic
There’s breathing out but not back in
Staring into black light
Permanently midnight
Wrath of man
Leaching through
Split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into
Point of view
Wrath of man
Violence
Inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon
Feeding on
72 seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man