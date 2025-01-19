Spiritbox Launch Charity Raffle to Support L.A. Wildfires Recovery

Over the past week or so, numerous artists and festivals have released exclusive merch and/or done other things to raise money for victims of the recent California wildfires. Now, metal quartet Spiritbox are helping out, too, by launching a merchandise charity raffle to help support recovery efforts for the ongoing disaster.

Spiritbox’s Raffle Details

This past Friday (Jan. 17), the band announced the raffle on their social media pages, with guitarist Mike Stringer writing that he/they “want to not only donate” but to “raise as much as possible to help.” Their motivation is personal as well as altruistic, he adds, because the fires have “directly affected” bassist Josh Gilbert (“who lost his home in the Eaton fire”).

Stringer also states that all proceeds from the raffle “will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Altadena Girls,” with the grand prize including an “Aristides 070R guitar,” a “Jackson Pro Plus Series 7-string guitar,” a “Fender Tonemaster Pro” and “50-watt EVH 5150 head.”

Lastly, he clarifies that each “$20 donation gives you one chance to win,” as well as that the items were used “on tour or in the studio.”

You can enter the raffle here (although there’s no indication of when it ends). Also, you can see Spiritbox's full post (which includes a photo of the aforementioned items) below:

Additional Relief Efforts

As previously mentioned, Spiritbox are far from the only artist doing what they can to help the ongoing wildfire relief efforts. For instance, Ice Nine Kills recently announced their new “Heed the Call for California” t-shirt (whose proceeds are going to the California Fire Foundation Wildlife & Disaster Relief Fund). Likewise, NOFX, Dropkick Murphys, Ohana Festival, Pixies and Touché Amoré – in addition to other artists and festivals – have put out clothing to support various charities, too.

Last Tuesday (Jan. 14), Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent his 56th birthday working with the Los Angeles’ Feed The Streets organization by cooking chili and moving containers to assist people who’ve been displaced by the wildfires. Of course, this was just the latest example of Grohl serving up BBQ – or doing other food-related activities – to help those in need.

Other Spiritbox News

In addition to their new charity raffle, Spiritbox are getting ready to release their sophomore studio LP – and follow-up to 2021’s Eternal Blue – Tsunami Sea (which was speculated to involve ex-Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish). It's set to release on March 7 via Pale Chord/Rise Records. Spiritbox are also gearing up to tour later this year as both a headliner (with support from Loathe, Gel and Dying Wish) and as support for Linkin Park.

