Out on the road recently, Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has been giving fans of the masked metal band a treat by including the Knot's classic 1999 single "Wait and Bleed" in his solo concert sets with his CMFT live band.

Hitting venues across the Midwestern United States through Aug. 19, Taylor unveiled the solo "Wait and Bleed" for the first time last week (Aug. 12) during a gig at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, N.D., delivering it again the next night in Sioux Falls, S.D., at The District.

Watch fan-captured footage of both performances down toward the bottom of this post.

"Tonight is the very first time we play this together," Taylor told the audience ahead of the unexpected "Wait and Bleed" rendition in Fargo. "And I cannot think of a better fucking amazing crowd to fucking do that for. Would you like that shit tonight, my friends?"

After the singer finishes his current solo run, Taylor's scheduled to join Slipknot this fall for the 2021 edition of the Knotfest Roadshow, which includes stops at both Knotfest Iowa and Knotfest Los Angeles.

Further, Slipknot have teased that a follow-up to their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind, could emerge in short order. On top of that, the band's Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently released a few solo songs, and guitarist Jim Root said Slipknot have a "couple" of unreleased albums lying around. Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, emerged in October 2020.

Concertgoers in and around Missouri and Colorado have three more chances to catch the Corey Taylor live show before the singer winds down his solo tour — see the remaining dates after the videos. Get tickets and more information on Taylor's website.

Corey Taylor Solo Performs Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed" Live - Aug. 12, 2021

Corey Taylor Solo Performs Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed" Live - Aug. 13, 2021

Corey Taylor Summer 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 16 – Springfield, Mo. @ Gilloz Theatre

Aug. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC

Aug. 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Odgen Theatre