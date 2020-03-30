Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been redone in the spirit of the times, the rocking '70s suite getting retooled as "Coronavirus Rhapsody" in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking a page from the CDC's playbook, it changes Freddie Mercury's lyrics into some handy coronavirus tips.

That includes cheeky nods to hand sanitizing and self-quarantining among the alterations made by lyricist Dana Jay Bein and vocalist Adrian Grimes. First shared earlier this month on YouTube, Grimes describes the parody as an attempt to harness "some humor to see us through the COVID-19 crisis." Watch it toward the bottom of this post.

Don't take that to mean the performers are parodying the health crisis itself. After fielding messages from those challenging the judgment behind the Queen cover, the singer of "Coronavirus Rhapsody" has offered an explanation regarding their decision to revamp the song.

"I've had a few comments suggesting that this is 'insensitive,'" Grimes added in an update to the video. "I want to emphasize that I know where these people are coming from. My wife works in healthcare and I have two young kids; I know very well how this virus could impact my family."

They continued, "However, I hope that even in those circumstances, should they occur, I will still be able to maintain a sense of humor, and a lot of comments from people already affected by coronavirus have told me how much they appreciate this. I thank you for your understanding in these unprecedented times."

Around the same time that "Coronavirus Rhapsody" emerged, a COVID-19-specific Nirvana parody called "Stay Inside!" also made a splash on YouTube. The global outbreak has already greatly affected the music industry, with numerous events being cancelled along with many concert tours.

Adrian Grimes + Dana Jay Bein, "Coronavirus Rhapsody" (Queen Parody)