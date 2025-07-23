Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has announced his plan to auction off the Ozzy-branded and autographed shoes he was given by the singer for performing at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert.

As the concert itself was done in a charitable manner, Blythe had initially shared with Ozzy that he wanted to continue the giving spirit by then auctioning off the rare items that were only given to performers at the show to raise additional funds.

What Did Ozzy Give the Performers From the Back to the Beginning Concert?

According to Blythe, each of the performers that appeared at the Back to the Beginning concert were gifted special Ozzy-branded Adidas shoes. As you can see via Blythe's post about the upcoming auction below, the shoes are black with purple striping.

On the tongue of the shoe is the Ozzy Osbourne black and white emblem, while it appears that there is an Ozzy red and yellow emblem inside on the inner sole of the left shoe. The shoes themselves are laced up with black shoelaces, but the photo indicates that there are also white and blue shoelaces available as well.

The final touch that makes the shoes even more valuable is that Blythe had Ozzy himself sign his pair of shoes on the right shoe outstep.

What Did Randy Blythe Say About Auctioning the Shoes?

In a lengthier Instagram post that also served as a tribute to Ozzy, Blythe commented on the auction, "While in the green room, I had Ozzy sign my shoes, the ones I am holding in this photo- there were only 121 pairs of these Adidas made, strictly as thank you gifts to performers at the “Back to the Beginning” show."

He added, "I told Ozzy I was going to auction them off to further benefit the charities that the concert raised money for, and he was well pleased by this. And so I shall."

The singer added, "This is how I would like to thank & honor him for all he did for music, my band and myself. The shoes will be part of a larger auction that is being organized right now. Details soon. Thank you Ozzy. We love you."

So be sure to stay tuned to Blythe's socials for an announcement on the pending auction.

What Else Did Randy Blythe Say About Ozzy Osbourne?

As mentioned, a good portion of the post reflected on Randy's ties to Ozzy Osbourne over the years.

He shared, "Like most of you reading this, I am immensely sad right now. This picture was taken 10 days ago, at @comicconmidlands- I was with my pals @scottianthrax & @thefrankbello. Our friend @malfuncsean took us back into Ozzy’s green room— we hung out for a good half hour & had some laughs with the Prince of Darkness."

"Know this," he continued. "Ozzy was in a GREAT mood, & still buzzing over the 'Back to the Beginning' concert. I thanked him for having @lambofgod on the show, & told him 'We just went by 14 Lodge Road two days ago' (his childhood home in Birmingham.) Ozzy looked up & gave me an huge grin & said 'Boy, I’ll bet that fucking guy who lives there now is sick of hearing about me!' & started laughing really hard. It was great to see!"

The singer confessed, "I do not claim to have been close to him, but I’ve had several interactions with Ozzy over the years. Yes, Ozzy was a TRUE ROCK N’ ROLL MADMAN- they don’t build ‘em like him anymore. But I also knew him as a kind & gentle man who, alongside his family, did so much for my band, & more personally, spoke out publicly on my behalf when I was facing serious legal issues."

"When you are in a foreign prison & inmates you don’t know come up to you suddenly acting impressed & saying 'Ozzy Osbourne says good things for you!' in broken English… trust me, it makes a difference. Thank you for that, mate," he added with a black heart emoji.

"So yes, I’m very sad right now— but my heart is also full. Ozzy got to say goodbye, & he got to do it on HIS terms, with HIS band. One last time the mighty Sabbath roared… & we all watched in awe," he added before launching into his discussion on the auctioning of the shoes. The full post can be viewed below.

About Ozzy's Last Performance and Death

It was just July 5 when Ozzy Osbourne last took the stage for the Back to the Beginning concert in his and Black Sabbath's farewell tribute concert. Acts such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Tool and more played shortened sets while all-star collectives of musicians also united in one-off supergroups for the show.

The day-long festivities were brought to a conclusion though by Ozzy Osbourne and then later Black Sabbath performing for the last time in front of a concert crowd. Osbourne went first, playing a five-song set with many of the players that had been part of his solo band over the years. Then Black Sabbath finished it out with a four-song performance that brought all four original members back together after their previous farewell tour had been noticeably missing drummer Bill Ward who had bowed out over a contractual dispute.

The concert diverted all the funds raised during the day to local charities with none of the participating acts taking a fee for playing. The show was later determined to have set a record for charity shows with over $190 million raised for Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's.

The post-show bliss seemed to carry the news cycle in the weeks after as bands and fans continued to share their nods of respect to Ozzy and Sabbath and recollections of the final show.

READ MORE: Ozzy's Final Social Media Post Turns Into Online Fan Memorial

But sadness set in on Tuesday (July 22) when the world learned that Ozzy Osbourne had died, just 17 days after last performing. The amount of tributes has been overwhelming, with some even coming from places you never expected like Kermit the Frog, The Alamo and PETA. Ozzy Osbourne was 76 at the time of his passing.