Vibrant Photos From Linkin Park’s 2024 Global Livestream Concert

Linkin Park are back, having introduced their new lineup and a new song during a massive global livestream concert event that took place on Thursday (Sept. 5) and now there are photos from the show.

The band took over a rather larger studio space at Warner Studios in Burbank, California, inviting fans to partake in the big announcement that signifies a new era for the band. Joining the group are new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong from the band Dead Sara and new drummer Colin Brittain, who has amassed an impressive resume of songwriting and producing credits in recent years.

The group played a 14-song set for those in attendance and watching around the world. They kicked off the performance with a brand new song, "The Emptiness Machine," with the video for the track arriving at the end of the set. The song is the first release from a brand new album titled From Zero that's set to arrive on Nov. 15.

READ MORE: The Lyrics to Linkin Park's New Song, 'The Emptiness Machine'

The performance proved to be a great showcase for Armstrong. Fans familiar with Dead Sara were already aware of her vocal rasp and power. But there was probably plenty of attention placed upon the vocalist when it came time to hit Chester Bennington's well-known and beloved passionate screaming moments within the band's material. By most fan accounts, she passed the test with flying colors. There was also a lot of love and support coming from fellow musicians as well.

With the initial show now in the books, Linkin Park will play six reunion dates this fall, most of which will come before the month of September ends. Ticketing info can be found through the band's website.

Now head below and check out some of the photos from Linkin Park's first show back with their new lineup at their 2024 global livestream event.

Photos From Linkin Park's 2024 Global Livestream Concert Linkin Park are back! Check out photos from their first performance for fans with new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire