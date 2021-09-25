Machine Gun Kelly recently remembered when he stopped playing the guitar shortly after first picking up the instrument. He had gotten an axe after attending the Warped Tour in his youth, the bygone rock fest apparently inspiring his early six-string attempt.

The now 31-year-old musician, who lately has successfully navigated the charts from hip-hop to pop-punk, shared the memory in a tweet celebrating the first anniversary of his Tickets to My Downfall.

The 2020 effort, propelled by blink-182's Travis Barker, introduced MGK's rock-based sound and is his most successful yet. Sure is a good thing the entertainer eventually returned to the guitar, right?

"i bought a guitar after my first warped tour at 11 years old," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recalled on Saturday (Sept. 25).

But the musician added, "i stopped playing because i didn't believe in myself."

Alas, he continued, "it took me all this time to finally listen to my gut, so thank YOU for listening. happy one year anniversary #TicketsToMyDownfall"

This week, Machine Gun Kelly has cropped up in music news for more than just musicianship as he's engaged in a verbal feud with Slipknot and the masked metal band's singer, Corey Taylor. At Riot Fest 2021, where both acts performed, Kelly reportedly criticized Slipknot onstage, claiming later that Taylor was "bitter" over a thwarted collaboration between him and the rocker.

Taylor fired back, calling MGK childish and sharing screenshots that he'd ultimately declined the collab. The Slipknot singer had seemingly singled out Kelly in an interview earlier this year, albeit without naming him.

Machine Gun Kelly's Born With Horns, another Barker-backed LP that contains last month's "Papercuts," is expected to arrive at some point in 2021.

