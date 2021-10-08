Primus have postponed the next three shows in their traveling concert salute to classic rockers Rush, A Tribute to Kings, after someone in the Primus camp tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected dates are Friday's in Milwaukee, Saturday's (Oct. 9) in Kansas City, Mo., and Sunday's (Oct. 10) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The tour, which finds the funky Les Claypool-led act covering Rush's A Farewell to Kings in full, currently features support band Black Mountain.

Late Thursday (Oct. 7), Primus said, "To our fans in Wisconsin, Missouri, and Iowa — we regret to announce that there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the [Primus] touring party."

The continued, "The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff and band are our top priority so out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing our shows in Milwaukee, Kansas City and Cedar Rapids this weekend. We are working to reschedule the dates and your tickets will be valid at the new dates."

Since artists began touring again after a largely concert-less 2020, many have canceled or postponed shows due to the contagious disease behind the pandemic.

Rockers who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months include Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis and Munky (Korn), and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metal singer Eric Wagner died last month after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Primus told their fans on Thursday, "We appreciate your understanding and support throughout these unprecedented times and we'll keep you posted with more information soon."

See Primus' remaining fall dates below. Get tickets here.

Primus + Black Mountain Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex Live

Oct. 15 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek

Oct. 16 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amp.

Oct. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater

Oct. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast

Oct. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission

Oct. 22 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission

Oct. 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Federal Theater