Aaron Lewis Claims He Cured His COVID With Aid of Unproven Ivermectin Treatment

Staind bandleader and outspoken country singer Aaron Lewis recently revealed he had COVID-19. And he claimed he cured the infection with the help of the unproven treatment of anti-parasitic medication ivermectin.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ivermectin is not authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19. A frequent treatment for parasites in horses, its approved human use is treating infections caused by parasitic conditions such as skin lice. Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous, and poisonings with the drug have risen since its unproven COVID benefits became a point of misinformation amid the pandemic, per Bloomberg.

But that didn't stop Lewis from touting his use of the medication among a cocktail of other therapies, including standard antibiotics, during his solo performance last Saturday (Nov. 20) at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, W.V.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Lewis told the audience, "I wasn't very vocal about it 'cause at this point, I think it's just an attention ploy. But it's important to share information with people. That's the foundation of this country." [via Blabbermouth]

He continued, "So I just had COVID. And it was in my body for a week. It took a week for me to go from testing positive to testing negative. And at the risk of being called a conspiracy theorist, I took ivermectin and a Z-Pak — two things readily available. And if they weren't locking up all the ivermectin, you could get it from any doctor. It won awards for its applications on humans long before it ever went to a veterinarian application. It's not just a horse dewormer."

In addition to the ivermectin and azithromycin, Lewis added "a whole bunch of supplements," he said. "I sat in an infrared sauna, and I sat in one of those hyperbolic or hyperbaric oxygen chambers. And I got a bunch of [IV therapy]. And in a week, it was gone. It worked a hell of a lot better than the vaccine seems to be. But that makes sense because it's readily available drugs that are cheap and don't make anybody any money."

Lewis frequently leans into a right-wing social stance, last month blaming Democrats for "every fucking scar" on the country, in September leading a concert crowd in a "Fuck Joe Biden" chant. Backed by the politically charged "Am I the Only One," Lewis will release a new country album called Frayed at Both Ends next year.

Other musicians who've battled COVID include Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis, Munky and Ray Luzier (Korn), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) and many more. Heavy metal singer Eric Wagner died in August after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Vaccination and booster efforts continue across the globe as 58 percent total of U.S. citizens are now fully inoculated. Over 700,000 Americans have died of COVID, according to The New York Times.

Aaron Lewis Reveals to West Virginia Audience He Had COVID-19 - Nov. 20, 2021