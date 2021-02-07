This past week, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who had previously testified about being in an abusive relationship in her past, went on record that her abuser was Brian Warner, better known in the music world as Marilyn Manson. As the week continued, more allegations against Manson were made by others. Meanwhile, Wood has used her Instagram account to further delve into speaking about their relationship, also levying claims of anti-semitism by Manson.

In her Instagram Stories, Wood revealed, “I was called a ‘Jew’ in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me." She also added, “I heard the ’n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.”

In a separate post, the actress explained that her mother was Jewish and that she had been brought up with the religion. “Because she converted and wasn’t of Jewish decent [sic] he would say things like, ‘Thats better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish’,” Wood added.

The actress also showed Manson photos that displayed tattoos on his arms and chest that she claimed were Nazi symbols, adding, "He did not have these tattoos when we started dating."

As for those who questioned the nature of their sexual relationship, Wood added in a since-deleted post, "Brian and I never had a 'BDSM' relationship. We didn't even have 'kinky' sex. We weren't having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time."

After Wood's initial allegations last week naming him as her abuser, Manson issued a statement that read: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the time since the allegations were first made, Manson was dropped by his record label and his agents, was cut from two upcoming TV projects and had his manager of 25 years cut ties with him. In addition, onetime bandmate Wes Borland, former producer Trent Reznor and ex-fiance Rose McGowan have all publicly denounced Manson. And musicians Phoebe Bridgers and Otep Shamaya have shared disturbing accounts about encounters with the singer.

Plus, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Roswell recently shared an experience where Manson tried to film up her skirt while she was performing at a festival.

Manson's ex-wife, model Dita Von Teese, stated that the abuse allegations against Manson were not consistent with her own personal relationship with the singer, but that "abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship."

Sharon Osbourne, while speaking on The Talk, revealed that fans had been commenting on her connection to Manson on social media so she addressed her association to the musician that she described as a "working relationship." "Obviously, I would not know what goes on in his bedroom; neither do I want to," said Osbourne, adding, "I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me, and he’s always been respectful.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 4) of this past week, the LAPD conducted a wellness check on Manson after a friend asked for police to check on the singer after being unable to reach him by phone. Police made several attempts to have Manson come outside to speak to them but were eventually convinced by a representative for Manson that the singer was okay and no further intervention was needed.