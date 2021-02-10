The fallout surrounding Marilyn Manson continues. The shock rocker saw a drop in radio play after abuse allegations against him surfaced from former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

Yet, at the same time, Manson experienced a rise in plays on streaming services, as Billboard observed on Tuesday (Feb. 9). The opposing developments came as "Don't Chase the Dead," the latest single from the 2020 Marilyn Manson album We Are Chaos, dropped out of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay top 40 this week. In the seven days immediately before, it took up a position at No. 34.

However, the song had been declining on the radio even before the allegations cropped up. As compiled by MRC Data, "Don't Chase The Dead" pulled in 102 spins for Mainstream Rock Airplay in the week ending Feb. 7, down from 194 plays in the week prior. The three weeks before similarly saw incremental falls for the Manson tune. It peaked on the chart with 245 spins four weeks ago.

But that doesn't mean Marilyn Manson fans weren't still listening. Total on-demand streams for the musician and his eponymous act shot up 7 percent in the period ending Feb. 4, for a sum of 6 million plays. Manson's digital sales hit 2,000 in the same span, an increase of 40 percent.

The airplay downturn accompanied by a climb in streaming mirrors that of another popular musician currently encountering backlash after a controversy. Country singer Morgan Wallen had his songs pulled from most radio stations after the entertainer got caught on video using a racial slur. But many Wallen fans responded to those industry repercussions by streaming and buying his music all the more.

Following the allegations against Manson, he was dropped by his label and longtime manager, lost TV roles and had a state senator call for an investigation of him. Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland and ex-Manson companion Rose McGowan shared their support for the alleged victims. Onetime Manson producer Trent Reznor and Dita Von Teese, Manson's ex-wife, also offered their two cents.

Earlier this month, Wood accused Manson of abuse and grooming, and she was joined by four other women in doing so. Wood had previously spoken of undergoing abuse from a former romantic partner but had yet to publicly name Manson until that time. Since then, she's also charged Manson with anti-semitism. Musician Otep Shamaya claimed Manson's abused his current wife, Lindsay Usich, as well.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner," Wood said on Instagram on Feb. 1, "also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson denied the allegations.