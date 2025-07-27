The Surprising Drummer Who ‘Regrets’ Not Joining Black Sabbath

Just about every rock/metal drummer would jump at the chance to play with Black Sabbath if they could. Surprisingly, one person who was asked to do so but turned down the offer is former Who and Oasis drummer Zak Starkey, and he’s since expressed “regret” over not joining the godfathers of heavy metal over a decade ago.

What Starkey Said

Naturally, countless fans, friends and colleague/protégés of Ozzy Osbourne have paid their respects to the legendary singer following his July 22, 2025 passing. That includes Starkey, who – on July 23 – shared his own tribute while revealing that Sharon Osbourne asked him to fill the drummer seat in 2012.

Starkey’s Instagram post includes an image of an email he received from Sharon Osbourne that reads:

Zak, Black Sabbath is headlining Download on June 10 and then Lollapalooza in August. The guys need a drummer for their album, which will be recorded in September with Rick Rubin producing. We would probably need you for 2-3 weeks for the album. Also, they need a drummer to play at Lollapalooza which is on August 3 in Chicago. Also, Ozzy wants to have sex with you while he is singing Iron Man. Big Kiss, Sharon

Alongside the image, Starkey writes:

Regrets I’ve had a few -this is one - (not the sex part!) Ozzy will always be one of the greatest, natural , brilliant singers of all time. I send much love and strength to his family at this sad sad time. If u aren’t familiar with the never say die record - get into it - it’s so far out – X

You can see Starkey's post below (via Stereogum):

Oddly enough, Starkey doesn’t elaborate on why he didn’t take her up on the offer (despite being asked several times in the replies). However, Stereogum mentions: “Far Out [Magazine] pointed out that Starkey was dealing with a tendon issue in 2013, which may or may not have been why Starkey declined the request.”

Of course, the album Sharon Osbourne is referring to is Black Sabbath’s final LP – 2013’s 13 – which was their first since 1995’s Forbidden. Although it didn’t feature drummer Bill Ward, it did mark the first time the other three original members – guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy – appeared on a Black Sabbath studio collection since 1978’s Never Say Die!

As for why the band needed a new drummer for 13, their current touring drummer (Tommy Clufetos, who replaced Ward earlier that year) was finishing up his duties. Ultimately, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk played on 13, and both men played on Black Sabbath’s final EP: 2016’s The End.

So, would you have been down to see and hear Starkey play with Black Sabbath during the summer of 2012 (and have him play on 13)? Let us know!

READ MORE: 25 Photos of Birmingham Transforming Into Tribute Hub For Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath’s History of Drummers

Obviously, Bill Ward was Black Sabbath's first and last drummer (having joined his former bandmates at their monumental Back to the Beginning final show on July 5, 2025 in Birmingham, England). He also retuned and left several times along the way, with more than a handful of other players – in addition to Clufetos and Wilk – also sitting behind the kit over the last 55 or so years.

For instance, Dio’s Vinny Appice was a part of both Black Sabbath and Heaven and Hell, having featured on the former’s Mob Rules (1981) and Dehumanizer (1992) and the latter’s only studio LP: The Devil You Know (2009). There was also Rainbow’s Cozy Powell on 1989’s Headless Cross and 1990’s Tyr, as well as Rainbow’s Bobby Rondinelli on 1994’s Cross Purposes.

Other Zak Starkey News

Sadly, Starkey has had several past, present or future missed opportunities to lament in 2025. Specifically, he was fired twice from The Who (with whom he played since 1996) earlier this year, with guitarist/vocalist Pete Townshend claiming at the time that “the time has come for a change” and that Starkey “has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best.”

Then, at the end of May, Loudwire reported on Starkey being “gutted” that he wouldn’t be a part of Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour. Speaking to BBC Breakfast (via NME), Starkey – who was with Oasis from 2004 to 2008 – reflected: “"I texted them and said, 'Why am I not in it?’” That said, he also mentioned that he understood why Oasis went with Joey Waronker instead: “You know, if you get a new drummer, you get comfortable, don’t you? You get comfortable with new musicians and I think that’s what’s happened and I’m alright with that.”

Other Black Sabbath + Ozzy Osbourne News

There has been a lot going on in the Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne camps over the last few weeks.

For instance, news emerged that a concert film about the show is coming to theatres in 2026, and members of Motley Crue, Soundgarden and Megadeth addressed why their respective bands weren’t at the iconic event.

As for Ozzy, his passing has deeply affected the entire rock and metal community (including all of us at Loudwire). This, it’s not surprising that tributes to him continue to pour in, with Black Sabbath, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi, David Lee Roth, Billy Corgan, Zakk Wylde and other rockers and fans already honoring what Ozzy meant to them. Even Kermit the Frog and PETA had kind words to say about him.

Beyond that, Ozzy recently announced his second memoir, Last Rites, and his final social media post turned into an online fan memorial.

RIP, Prince of Darkness.